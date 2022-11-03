Horner critical over lack of Verstappen F1 recognition

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Thursday 3 November 2022 15:54

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has expressed his frustration at the lack of plaudits for Max Verstappen's F1 achievements.

The Dutchman has cantered to a second championship this season, breaking Lewis Hamilton's record for most points collected in a season with 416, and with two races still to run.

Verstappen's exploits have also earned a record-breaking 14 victories in a season, one more than either Michael Schumacher or Sebastian Vettel managed during their previous record streaks in 2004 and 2013.

Verstappen is the second-youngest double champion in F1 history and with both coming he and Vettel having come through the Red Bull ranks, Horner was asked to rate the duo.

“Two very different drivers, two phenomenally successful drivers," replied Horner.

"What Sebastian has achieved in his career puts him amongst the great and the most successful drivers in the sport.

"But Max, what we have seen this year, we’re actually witnessing something very special."

Verstappen, though, through no fault of his own, has had his championships ridiculed due to the controversial nature of last season's finale in Abu Dhabi and the recently discovered budget cap breach by his team.

This has raised question marks for its rivals over the competitive advantage gained across the two seasons.

Questioning why Verstappen is not praised as highly as previous champions, Horner said: “I sometimes think his achievements don’t receive the plaudits that they should.

"What we have actually witnessed this year is an absolutely outstanding performance from a driver that is very much at the top of his game.”