Ferrari dismiss Mercedes resurgence concern

Ewan Gale

Thursday 3 November 2022 07:06

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has insisted he is comfortable with Mercedes' mini F1 resurgence due to the developmental practices between the two teams.

The Scuderia is in danger of missing out on the runner-up spot in the constructors' championship to the Silver Arrows, despite the two teams' wildly contrasting fortunes in the opening phase of the season.

The Mexico City Grand Prix offered a startling result for Ferrari fans as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc laboured almost anonymously throughout the 71-lap event.

Leclerc finished 68 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen, with runner-up Lewis Hamilton only 15 seconds behind the Dutchman for Mercedes.

“Mercedes is coming back," conceded Binotto.

"They have developed more on the car than we did. We know as well we stopped the development of our car quite early, focusing on 2023.

“So I’m not too concerned by the rate of development because I know as well when we stopped developing.”

Binotto hoping Ferrari struggles not a trend

Ferrari's downward spiral has seen Red Bull take nine successive victories, including each race since the end of F1's traditional summer break.

“Certainly, if I look at the last races, it has not always been great but in Singapore, I think we were very competitive," said Binotto.

"The one after, Japan, it was in the wet. Yes, we were not as fast as Max but it was not a drama, and certainly not in qualifying.

“In Austin, in quali, we were competitive but not as much as we would have expected in the race.

“[In Mexico], it was a lot worse. I don’t think it is the same trend because Singapore, competitive; Japan, not too bad; USA, good quali. So it was a lot more difficult.

“I am hoping this is not a trend but it was an [outlying] weekend for us, so the job is to first try to analyse what is going on and what has been the main and try to be back competitive for what is our level of competitiveness, at least for the last two races.

“We certainly hope to be there and fight for a better result."