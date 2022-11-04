Aston Martin demand "fairness" between drivers

Sam Hall

Friday 4 November 2022 08:11

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has called for greater "fairness" between drivers after an incident involving Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Gasly moved to within two points of a race ban after he was adjudged to have gained an advantage while off the track at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

After failing to redress the situation and allow Stroll the position back, the Frenchman was sanctioned with a penalty point on his licence and a five-second time penalty.

This year the teams have been encouraged by the FIA to take action themselves to fix situations and lessen the number of penalties handed out by the stewards, AlphaTauri opted not to act in this instance.

Despite his penalty, Gasly finished four places clear of Stroll.

Asked if the minor penalty provides more of an incentive to press on and negate the loss rather than hand the position back, Krack said: "I do not see the incentive because he would have lost less giving back and trying again.

"If there is a 10-second [penalty], like with Daniel [Ricciardo], there is really no incentive.

"In general, it would be nice if there was more fairness between drivers on a general level. If you run someone off... this can happen, for sure he did not do this on purpose.

"At the end of the day, there is no drama for anyone. The car was not damaged, not his nor ours."