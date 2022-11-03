Aston Martin slate Gasly after "very obvious" Mexico error

Welcome to GPFans

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has rubbished Pierre Gasly's excuse for a "very obvious" error at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Gasly is just two points away from being handed a race ban after being adjudged to have gained an advantage by leaving the track when forcing his way past Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll on Sunday

In his defence, the Frenchman argued that as the FIA had not instructed him to hand back the position, there was no obligation to redress the situation.

But prior to the start of the season, the FIA confirmed it would place the impetus on teams to judge whether an advantage had been gained by leaving the track and allow this to be rectified before taking action.

Gasly was hit with a five-second penalty but retained his advantage over Stroll due to his greater pace.

READ MORE...F1 drivers' penalty points: Gasly on race ban tightrope

Asked for his thoughts on the penalty, Krack said: "We were clear on what was going to happen.

"I wish we would not have to rely on race control and he just gives the position back.

"Pierre should have seen we were struggling to get the tyres up to temperature and in that situation, if he gives the position back then two laps later, he will have a clear pass. He ruined only his own race."

Informed that Gasly was not told to hand the place back, Krack added: "You mustn't always rely on the brains of racing drivers.

"He could have been told because it was very obvious that this was going to happen."

