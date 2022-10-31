Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Sam Hall

Monday 31 October 2022 17:30

Max Verstappen secured the constructors' title for Red Bull with a record-breaking 14th win of the season on a weekend marred by budget cap sanctions and a media boycott from Red Bull.

GPFans deputy editor Sam Hall and F1 writer Ewan Gale join Oliver Wilson for this week's roundtable.

Despite Verstappen moving ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the most successful driver ever in a single season, Red Bull's weekend took place under a cloud after the team was fined and docked ATR time for breaching spending limits.

Elsewhere, Mercedes enjoyed a strong performance with Lewis Hamilton in second place as Ferrari toiled with a lack of pace.

