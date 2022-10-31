Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
Max Verstappen secured the constructors' title for Red Bull with a record-breaking 14th win of the season on a weekend marred by budget cap sanctions and a media boycott from Red Bull.

GPFans deputy editor Sam Hall and F1 writer Ewan Gale join Oliver Wilson for this week's roundtable.

Despite Verstappen moving ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the most successful driver ever in a single season, Red Bull's weekend took place under a cloud after the team was fined and docked ATR time for breaching spending limits.

Elsewhere, Mercedes enjoyed a strong performance with Lewis Hamilton in second place as Ferrari toiled with a lack of pace.

More on this on the Stewards' Room Podcast, so please listen to the GPFans Global team as they digest all the action from Suzuka, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and don't forget to subscribe for more regular podcasts.

x