Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 1 November 2022 07:10

Max Verstappen has revealed his reasoning for downplaying the plethora of F1 records he has broken in the past two seasons.

The Mexico City Grand Prix saw the Red Bull driver earn his 14th victory of the season, surpassing the tally set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

The Dutchman's tally of 416 points amassed over the campaign has taken him past Lewis Hamilton's record of 413 set in 2019, even though races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi remain.

Verstappen's unflappability means he rarely shows excitement for the records he is collecting, largely playing down the significance of such achievements.

Asked if this was a strategy to maintain focus on the task at hand, the two-time champion replied: "I don't know.

"I was never really interested in stats. I just live in the moment. I just try to - of course - do the best I can every single weekend.

"I try to win the races and that, for me, is the most important. Every single weekend when I go home, and I can say to myself that I maximised or close to that I'm happy.

"But of course, a lot in Formula 1 depends on your whole package, right? And we are having a great package and I'm just enjoying the moment and I'm not that interested in keeping in touch with every stat.

"But of course, it is an amazing season and of course, I'm very happy with winning so many races."