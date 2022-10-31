Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats

GPFans Staff & Sundaram Ramaswami

Monday 31 October 2022 14:40

Max Verstappen continued his and Red Bull's fine form with a comfortable victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton headed home hero Sergio Perez to round out the podium, with George Russell finishing fourth.

In a race that saw little in the form of drama, plenty of records were broken - mostly by Verstappen and his team.

So here are the best stats and facts from the Mexican capital!

Mexican mirage

The podium of Verstappen, Hamilton and Perez [in that order] was identical to the top three in 2021, with Ferrari again finishing fifth and sixth.

Verstappen became the first polesitter since 2016 to finish on the podium with his victory.

Verstappen breaks even more records

Verstappen's 14th victory of the season broke the record for most in a year, set by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and equalled by Sebastian Vettel nine years later.

The Dutchman has started on pole six times this campaign, converting five into victories.

No driver has won more than twice in Mexico, yet Verstappen's triumph gave him his fourth in the country's capital.

The double world champion also broke the record for the most points scored in a single season [416 points with two races remaining], surpassing Hamilton’s tally of 413 set in 2019.

Perez's home delight as Red Bull match records

Home hero Perez claimed his 25th podium in F1 and second one front of his adoring crowd.

It was Red Bull’s ninth consecutive victory, matching the team's previous best streak set in 2013 by Sebastian Vettel.

The team has also finished on the podium in 19 successive races, equaling their best streak from 2010-2011.

Mercedes better Ferrari

Mercedes [three] now have more top-two finishes since the summer break than Ferrari [two].

George Russell finished fourth and also collected the extra point for the fastest lap of the race. It’s the first time a British driver has set the fastest lap in back-to-back races since team-mate Hamilton in 2020.

Sainz's best but Ferrari's worst

With a P5 finish, Carlos Sainz registered his best result in Mexico.

Ferrari failed to make it to the podium for the first time post-summer break.

The last time both Ferraris finished a race fifth or lower was in Saudi Arabia 2021.

Ricciardo back on form

Despite a 10-second penalty for colliding with Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo finished ahead of team-mate Lando Norris for the first time in 11 races.

Bottas ends miserable streak

Valtteri Bottas' point for finishing 10th was his first scoring race since the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sundaram Ramaswami -Twitter/Instagram - @f1statsguru