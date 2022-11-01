Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns

Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns

F1 News

Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns

Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Carlos Sainz has hailed his "special relationship" with F1 fans amid criticism of behaviour in the Mexico City Grand Prix paddock from a number of rival drivers.

Security levels were raised for the weekend with personnel being shuttled to and from the track after incidents in the lead-up to the event.

AlphaTauri reported unauthorised fans entering its garage with Pierre Gasly revealing he would dare not to leave the team hospitality unit for fear of being "mobbed".

Drivers were surrounded by fans across the weekend, with drivers and team personnel having to be effectively transferred between hospitality and their garages by a circle of security.

Lando Norris has urged F1 to kick out any fans that go too far in the paddock, but unlike some of his rivals, Sainz relished the frenzied atmosphere and said: “I love it.

"I love having the fans around me, I love having everyone around us, cheering us. I guess, especially because I am Latin, I have a special relationship [in Mexico]."

But providing a warning for the fans to ensure safety could be maintained, Sainz added: “I only ask everyone to stay calm.

"We are in a paddock. Don’t push and don’t shout too much, but apart from that, I am totally fine with it.”

READ: Gasly reveals alarming fan behaviour as F1 security concerns grow

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x