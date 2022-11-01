Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Tuesday 1 November 2022 11:34

Carlos Sainz has hailed his "special relationship" with F1 fans amid criticism of behaviour in the Mexico City Grand Prix paddock from a number of rival drivers.

Security levels were raised for the weekend with personnel being shuttled to and from the track after incidents in the lead-up to the event.

AlphaTauri reported unauthorised fans entering its garage with Pierre Gasly revealing he would dare not to leave the team hospitality unit for fear of being "mobbed".

Drivers were surrounded by fans across the weekend, with drivers and team personnel having to be effectively transferred between hospitality and their garages by a circle of security.

Lando Norris has urged F1 to kick out any fans that go too far in the paddock, but unlike some of his rivals, Sainz relished the frenzied atmosphere and said: “I love it.

"I love having the fans around me, I love having everyone around us, cheering us. I guess, especially because I am Latin, I have a special relationship [in Mexico]."

But providing a warning for the fans to ensure safety could be maintained, Sainz added: “I only ask everyone to stay calm.

"We are in a paddock. Don’t push and don’t shout too much, but apart from that, I am totally fine with it.”

