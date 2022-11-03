Hamilton adamant F1 the priority despite birth of new projects

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Thursday 3 November 2022 06:00

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that F1 is his priority despite his increased focus on extra-curricular activities.

The seven-time champion is to soon start talks with Mercedes over a new multi-year contract that would see Hamilton race into his 40s, proving motivation remains despite a difficult season.

Away from the track, Hamilton's push for diversity has seen the mobilisation of the Mission 44 project, the Ignite partnership with Mercedes plus various other activations that the Briton has been a part of.

But Hamilton has also branched out into other sectors, with a stake in the Denver Broncos NFL franchise and his newly-established TV and film production company, Apollo Dawn Films.

But adamant that F1 remained the first focus, Hamilton explained: "It is not that they [other projects] are less important.

"My priority is with my job here with the team. When you are racing on a weekend, there is time in between to do the work there and the work with Mission 44 for example.

"I am still able to steer the ship on that. I have a great group of people who are leading and doing what I have asked for and pushing it in the right direction.

"I know what is being overloaded, I know what is being distracted and I will never let that get to that point so it is just about balancing."

Describing how he controls various aspects of his life in order to maintain sight of his F1 goals, Hamilton added: "I say no to so many things.

"I get asked every day to do so many different things and I am able to push back and say no.

"If I know that that is going to affect my preparation or get in the way of my training or time with the team or have any possible impact on my race weekend, it is a big no.

"That is with friends and relationships. This is what I am focused on.

"At the moment, I don't have a relationship, I don't have any kids. This is, in part, my baby, as is Mission 44.

"Those are the things I am cherishing and trying to put energy into."