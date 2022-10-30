Ewan Gale

Lewis Hamilton believes it is too early to claim that Red Bull and Max Verstappen are entering into a period of dominance within Formula 1.

Verstappen confirmed himself as a double world champion by winning imperiously at the Japanese Grand Prix, before another win in the United States sealed Red Bull's first constructors' title since 2013.

Verstappen's win in COTA was his 13th of the season, tying the all-time F1 record set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel with three races to go.

It also took Red Bull's tally to eight consecutive race victories after Sergio Perez won in Singapore amidst his team-mate's dominance.

Whilst Mercedes has been off the pace all season, due to inherent issues with the W13 including mechanical bouncing, porpoising and poor drag efficiency, Ferrari had looked like challenging Red Bull until reliability, tyre management and operational failures began to bite.

With the fashion of the victories picked up by Verstappen in recent times making bleak viewing for the Scuderia and Silver Arrows, Hamilton was asked whether F1 was in for a period of dominance like he had experienced with Mercedes.

"It is too early to say," Hamilton replied.

"If we get into next year and they're dominating again, then yes, but the Ferraris have been quicker than them throughout qualifying.

"I think, every single lap, they've probably had better performance for the majority of a lot of the season. Now, all they need to do is pick up their race pace, and they'll be right with them.

"We've got a much, much bigger step and steeper hill to climb, but hopefully not impossible."