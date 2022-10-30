Hamilton has "100 percent" certainty Mercedes seat is his after 2023

Ian Parkes

Sunday 30 October 2022 10:25

Toto Wolff has reassured Lewis Hamilton he will not enter into talks with any other drivers as the seat "100 percent" belongs to the seven-time F1 champion.

Hamilton confirmed for the first time last week he is prepared to stay on with Mercedes beyond the end of the expiry of his current contract and race into his 40s.

The 37-year-old feels he is physically and mentally capable of racing for a few more years, with negotiations between the Briton and Wolff due to start once this season concludes.

Asked whether the seat was 100 percent Hamilton's or if he would talk to other drivers, Wolff simply stated: "It's 100 percent his seat."

Although confirming he and Hamilton "haven't started any talks", the nature of those discussions will again be far more than simply how many zeroes will be on the pay cheque.

"We definitely want to finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter, like we did last time around that started during the holidays and lasted over two months," added Wolff.

"Lewis is much more than a driver to us now, and although we are not talking about a career end, it's important to talk about his role as an ambassador of Mercedes and of the many sponsors we have, and the implications he can have on our wider universe."

Age no barrier to Hamilton

Wolff also has no concerns about Hamilton's age when it comes to the new deal, citing the performances of 41-year-old Fernando Alonso and legendary American footballer Tom Brady.

"You can see today's athletes pushing the boundaries in terms of age," remarked Wolff.

"For me, Fernando is performing at a very high level, and you look at the best athlete in the world in Tom Brady, he's still throwing the ball and he's 43 years old.

"As long as you continue to look after yourself and develop your cognitive senses, then he [Hamilton] has many more years in him, and I'm certain that's going to be the case here with the team."