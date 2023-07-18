F1 chief takes STRONG stance on future of sport’s 11th team

Shay Rogers

Stefano Domenicali has reaffirmed that F1 is in no rush to make a decision about adding further competitors to the F1 grid, as the FIA begins the process of assessment for possible entries.

Andretti-Cadillac have had one foot through the door for a while now, making their intentions to join the grid abundantly clear, despite opposition from current teams.

The Italian has stressed the fact that any new competitor must add something to the sport, a point which was agreed with by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Domenicali: I’ve not changed my mind

Speaking to Autosport, Domenicali delivered a clear answer on whether there would be a decision about a new team soon.

He said: “On that, I'm not changing my mind. It's not the money, as we have said, and I don't want to anticipate anything because there is a process and I think that I have respect [for] the fact the FIA launched their process, and very soon we will arrive at the conclusion.

“As we always said, we need to make sure that the decision is right for the business. And this is what I think is the duty of the FIA and us together, that has to be taken. So that is another decision that will be taken in the next couple of months.”

When challenged specifically about the prospective entry of Andretti-Cadillac, his position remained the same, saying that:

“There are positives and negatives, that's part of the evaluation that we're doing. So, I cannot spoil or anticipate anything.

“We are doing things very seriously and correctly. So as soon as we will be ready for that discussion we're going to inform, as a discussion we're going to take it with the FIA together.”

With multiple manufacturers considering a bid to join the sport, the FIA and F1 have a difficult decision to make when it comes to deciding who and whether to let anyone join the sport.

For now, it seems that they will not be rushed to make a call, with the decision date rapidly approaching with each day that passes.

