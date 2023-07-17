F1 team boss claims Verstappen WILL be caught and predicts more excitement

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 17 July 2023 18:12

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has claimed that "someone will eventually catch Max Verstappen" after Lando Norris finished in second-place behind the Dutchman at the British Grand Prix.

There was plenty to celebrate from a McLaren perspective following the chequered flag at Silverstone. Norris superbly defended Lewis Hamilton to claim P2, while Oscar Piastri narrowly missed out on a maiden podium, with the Australian finishing in fourth.

Verstappen was comfortable throughout the race yet again as his dominance of the sport showed no signs of ending, even if Norris did manage to get ahead of the two-time world champion after lights out.

Yet Brown for one believes that it is just a matter of time before Verstappen is caught, as the McLaren chief shared his thoughts on what he sees as a very competitive grid behind the Red Bull driver.

Brown: Verstappen will be caught eventually

Max Verstappen claimed victory for Red Bull once more at the British Grand Prix

"Racing has been unbelievably close other than Max, and you know, Sergio's in the mix [too]," he told Sky Sports.

"I think it's a great sign for Formula 1 that, you know, one weekend you have one team that is second quickest and the following weekend, they're struggling to get out of Q1.

"I think that's the competition that we're looking for in Formula 1."

"So someone will eventually catch Max," he added. "Hopefully, it'll be us.

"Chances are, it'll be a handful of people, but I mean he's doing an unbelievable, unbelievable job and it is great to see world champions at the top of their game.

"You’ve got to admire what he’s doing but I think once you look past Max, the field is unbelievably condensed and I think it’s going to get more exciting as we move forward.”

