Norris' INCREDIBLE gesture of support for Verstappen before first corner OVERTAKE

Chris Deeley

Sunday 9 July 2023 16:46

Lando Norris took to the microphone before the British Grand Prix to defend pole-sitter Max Verstappen after the Silverstone crowd booed the reigning champion.

The Dutchman was on his run to the grid before the race when he was heartily booed by the grandstands, as the only man ahead of the British driver on the grid, but Norris was quick to tell them to pipe down.

"No booing!" he told the assembled masses. "Max is a nice guy."

Norris didn't show Verstappen the same kindness off the line less than an hour later though, outmuscling the Red Bull driver to lead into the first corner.

McLarens keeping pace

The McLaren driver led the way for the first few laps before a DRS-aided Verstappen came back past him once his tyres came to life.

However, the papaya cars both continued to keep their pace up as the race continued – keeping the lead Red Bull from disappearing into the distance and looking after their tyres while holding the final two podium positions.

