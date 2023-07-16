Piastri makes Wimbledon appearance with SECRETIVE girlfriend

Joe Ellis

Oscar Piastri's private life is not something we hear much about but the Australian shared a rare photo with his girlfriend on Instagram.

The McLaren driver was attending Wimbledon to watch a sport he enjoys very much and got to sit in Centre Court on Wednesday (12 July).

On Twitter, Piastri wrote "F1P4 > SW19. Awesome day at Wimbledon," accompanying a picture of himself and his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer.

Just a few days prior to his visit to the All-England Tennis Club, Piastri finished a career-best fourth at the British Grand Prix although he felt a podium was almost certain had the safety car not been called.

Piastri: We keep it private

F1P4 -> SW19 🍓🎾 Awesome day at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NtsEaC2lMK — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) July 12, 2023

"We keep it private. We have been together for - I better get this right - about four and half years now," Piastri said to 9 News while attending one of the four tennis grand slams.

Piastri has had a busy stint in the UK after he visited Lord's to meet the Australian Cricket Team and have a net with star bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Even at just 22 years of age, McLaren's rookie is taking everything in his stride while remaining grounded enough to keep himself to himself away from the paddock.

Everything is looking rosy for the Australian and his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris with more new parts coming to the MCL60 in Hungary after significant improvements in Austria and Great Britain.

