French president gives HUGE update on historic F1 race

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 13 July 2023 14:57

Emmanuel Macron has not denied the potential return of the French Grand Prix, as the French president said he ‘shared the ambition’ of the mayor of Nice to restore a French race to the calendar.

The historic race's contract with F1 ended last season, and so far has not been renewed for the future.

Christian Estrosi, Nice’s mayor who oversaw the return of the race at Le Castellet from 2018 to 2022, appeared to receive a blessing from Macron to revive the country’s race once more.

As reported by Nice Matin, the president wrote to Estrosi saying: "Be certain that I fully share your ambition. Indeed , as you point out, our country must be able, like the other major international sporting events it organises each year, to reconnect with Formula 1, for the enjoyment of all.”

According to the report, Macron also suggested that Estrosi and French Motorsport Federation president Nicolas Deschaux band together to prepare for a fresh race endeavour.

Where could a French Grand Prix take place?

Traditionally, the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, near Marseille has been one of the venues given the race – although it was off the calendar between 1990 and 2018, with Magny-Cours hosting for the best part of 20 years before the race was struck from the schedule for a decade.

The Circuit Paul Ricard hosts the French Grand Prix

However, given F1’s current appetite for city-based races – with new additions to the calendar in Miami and Las Vegas – a race in a new location could be an option for France.

The idea of a test in Nice was mentioned by F1 chief Stefano Domenicali in June last year, but soon denied. Could the rumour resurface?

