F1 driver hails 'INCREDIBLE' race return opportunity as track options assessed

Lauren Sneath

Monday 24 July 2023 15:57

Pierre Gasly has expressed his hope for the reintroduction of a French Grand Prix, no matter where it is hosted within the country, labelling the experience to race in front of a home crowd as ‘incredible’.

The French Grand Prix, most recently held at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, came to the end of its contract with F1 last season, and so far has not been renewed for the future.

In recent days, rumours of a return of a grand prix in France have circulated after French president Emmanuel Macron suggested that he would support the idea.

As reported by Nice Matin, the president wrote to Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice who oversaw the race at Le Castellet from 2018 to 2022, saying: "Be certain that I fully share your ambition. Indeed, as you point out, our country must be able, like the other major international sporting events it organises each year, to reconnect with Formula 1, for the enjoyment of all.”

Gasly assess location options for French Grand Prix

Gasly, currently racing with Alpine alongside fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon, said he would take ‘anything’ in terms of location for the race.

Asked about the possibility of a street race in Nice versus a traditional track, Gasly said: “Honestly, I'll take anything you know, I think the chance to be racing in your own country in front of your own crowd, it's a very unique and special feeling, which I've had the chance to experience versus other French drivers who raced some years ago.

“It would be something incredible. Obviously, Le Castellet is an option, Magny Cours, and then obviously Nice, they're talking about a street track there.

“I haven't seen yet what's the proposed plan there but definitely it’s something important and it's good to have the support from President Macron and I really hope they can find an agreement with Formula 1 to get it back on the calendar and for Alpine it would be huge.

“You have two French drivers, with Esteban, so that would mean a lot, yeah.”

