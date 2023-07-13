Dutch GP visitors forced to pay FUN TAX after 'noise, nuisance and waste' at race

Lauren Sneath

A ‘fun tax’ will be imposed upon tourists visiting the Dutch Grand Prix next year, it has been confirmed, after the municipality voted to add the additional cost to tickets to the event.

The proposal for an entertainment fee passed in the area’s council on Tuesday, despite opposition from several political parties including GroenLinks, a centre-Left green party.

The idea was suggested because the area incurs heavy additional costs because of the race weekend.

An explanation of the plan, given by the area's mayor and aldermen and reported by NL Times, said: “For example, roads are closed, and there is noise, nuisance and waste. The entertainment fee is imposed on the organiser, who can pass the costs on to the event attendees.”

The Dutch Grand Prix attracts thousands of fans, many of whom support Dutch driver Max Verstappen

The tax will only apply in the Zandvoort area to events hosting more than 10,000 visitors per day – which includes the Grand Prix and the Historic Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort.

Spectators to next year’s race will pay an entertainment tax of three euros per ticket.

Last month, circuit director Robert van Overdijk said: “We're not going over it and have nothing to say about it, so if that tax is introduced, we have to swallow it.

“We do not agree, because we think we are coming to 'bring' a lot of money with this event and the municipality can benefit from that for years to come.”

