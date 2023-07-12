Montoya dismisses Hamilton COMPLAINTS as hypocrisy

Harry Smith

Juan Pablo Montoya has criticised Lewis Hamilton's calls for action to slow down Red Bull, claiming that everyone was happy for the Briton when he was dominating the sport.

The seven-time world champion has been very vocal in 2023, calling for the FIA to implement a development date, before which teams cannot develop the next season's car.

These concerns are valid from Hamilton's perspective.

The RB19 is totally dominant and with the gap to the rest of the field so large, the team will have no doubt already turned their focus to next season.

With the 2023 championships both wrapped up, it will be incredibly difficult for Mercedes, Ferrari or even Aston Martin to fight back, even with Red Bull's wind tunnel penalty in play.

Montoya not impressed by Hamilton's complaints

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Montoya - who is a seven-time F1 grand prix winner - said: "It's funny because Lewis keeps saying how unfair it is...

"He is already predicting that Max will also win next year, but if you look back at his period of dominance."

Montoya then called into question the achievement of Hamilton's previous titles, hinting that he believed there was some hypocrisy on the Briton's end.

Hamilton has been unable to get the better of Red Bull since the end of the 2021 season

"Was it him or was it the car?

"We were all happy for him when he still dominated."

Verstappen will clinch his third consecutive world title should he avoid an unprecedented collapse in the second half of the season.

