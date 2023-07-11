F1 boss praises 'excellent' Mick Schumacher after test session with RIVAL TEAM

Harry Smith

Zak Brown has praised Mick Schumacher's impact after the German driver completed a closed test earlier this week.

Schumacher, who is spending the 2023 season with Mercedes as their reserve and test driver, is also the reserve driver for McLaren and completed his first McLaren test in Portimao.

The 24-year-old hit the track ahead of the British Grand Prix, driving the MCL35M car that took to the track during the 2021 F1 season.

McLaren have also used IndyCar driver Alex Palou for these closed tests. However, with the Spaniard locked into a mesmerising title charge, Schumacher was on call for McLaren in Portimao this time around.

Soild outing for Schumacher

Zak Brown offered his thoughts on Schumacher's Portimao test during the Sky Germany broadcast for the British Grand Prix.

“He has done an excellent job," Brown explained when asked about Schumacher's performance during the test.

Mick Schumacher is the reserve driver for both Mercedes and McLaren

"So we are really happy with Mick.

"Even as a reserve driver, whom we share with the other team, and he has really done a great job.”

While it is unlikely Schumacher's McLaren work will open doors for an F1 return with the Woking-based team, these positive references won't do his hopes of an F1 career revival any damage.

