F1 CEO Domenicali and Mercedes chief Wolff PLEAD with fans not to RUIN British Grand Prix

Joe Ellis

Thursday 6 July 2023 12:57 - Updated: 13:20

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have pleaded with protesters not to risk their lives at the British Grand Prix.

The 2022 race saw the controversial Just Stop Oil group get onto the track on the Wellington straight but disaster was thankfully averted due to a red flag for Zhou Guanyu's horror crash at Turn 1.

The same group have since disrupted the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible, the Ashes Test at Lord's and at Wimbledon earlier this week and there are now fears that they could return to Silverstone for attempt two.

In an event at 10 Downing Street with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Domenicali and Wolff both highlighted the dangers of the stunt and why F1 is actually helping their cause in the long run.

READ MORE: Silverstone on HIGH ALERT for protesters after spate of demonstrations

Sustainability trailblazers

Just Stop Oil protesters make it onto the track at the 2022 British Grand Prix

“We are not here to dispute different opinions,” Domenicali said to Sky Sports. “But to do things that are dangerous and destroying an event with 100,000 people coming is totally wrong.

“This is totally unacceptable so we really hope that people understand that is not the place to find the right space, that’s pretty clear to me."

“One needs to understand that our industry is trailblazing sustainability,” Wolff added.

“We’re having sustainable fuels in 2026 and that will be 100 per cent sustainable fuel.

“The technology and innovation in Formula 1 is important to achieve those emissions standards.

“Our cars are going 200mph down the straights and you would be putting yourself in danger as well as our pilots.

“George Russell and Lewis Hamilton would not want anyone being at risk, spectators, fans or themselves.”

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant