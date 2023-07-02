Wolff backs VERSTAPPEN in Hamilton rule change spat

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 2 July 2023 08:57

Toto Wolff has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's request for the rules on car development would not be 'possible', but admitted he thinks the seven-time world champion may have been joking.

This season has been seen Red Bull increase their domination levels from last season, winning all eight Grands Prix so far.

Max Verstappen has once again been the class of the field, winning six of eight races and even at this early stage of the season, he looks a near certainty to win a third straight title.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Hamilton led the call for rules to be changed on when teams can start work on next year's car as he feels teams that start earlier get an unfair advantage.

The request was predictably met with disdain from Verstappen who claimed Hamilton was hypocritical as he never called for a similar regulation change when Mercedes were dominating.

Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff has weighed in on the debate saying Hamilton was joking and simply trying to pressurise his rivals.

Wolff commented: “Lewis always loves to pressure other’s teams; it was more like a joke. I don’t think what he requests is possible.”

Hamilton has struggled for pace at the Red Bull Ring

Wolff unhappy with Sprint weekends

Wolff also voiced his own thoughts on how F1 works right now, speaking negatively about Sprint race weekends.

In order to fit the shortened race in, a practice session has to be sacrificed on Friday.

Wolff says he and his team struggle to collect data and as a result, don't know enough about the car on track.

”This new format gives me a headache," he said.

"I’m more of a traditional fan of the sport. I’m not very satisfied after FP; they were very confusing. George isn’t satisfied with the car; he’s missing some confidence. We don’t have much data before qualifying, so I’m unsure who’s stronger this weekend."

