F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
F1 News
F1 qualifying gets underway at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday as the sport dives back into sprint mode.
Max Verstappen comes into the weekend looking for his fifth consecutive race win, having driven away from the pack once again in Canada.
Now the Red Bull star will line up at the Red Bull Ring hoping to extend his 69-point lead in the world championship.
Today we start with the only practice session – FP1 – followed by qualifying as the teams are given little chance to find the optimal balance for their cars.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Austria.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday June 16, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Austria): 1.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 1.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday
South Africa: 2.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday
Qualifying - Friday June 16, 2023
On Friday evening there is a qualifying session to take place that also lasts for one hour.
Local time: 5pm Friday
UK time (BST): 4pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 11am Friday
United States (Central Time): 10am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 8am Friday
South Africa: 5pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday
How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austria, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
