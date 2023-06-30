Chris Deeley

Friday 30 June 2023 17:03

F1 qualifying gets underway at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday as the sport dives back into sprint mode.

Max Verstappen comes into the weekend looking for his fifth consecutive race win, having driven away from the pack once again in Canada.

Now the Red Bull star will line up at the Red Bull Ring hoping to extend his 69-point lead in the world championship.

Today we start with the only practice session – FP1 – followed by qualifying as the teams are given little chance to find the optimal balance for their cars.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Austria.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday June 16, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Austria): 1.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday

South Africa: 2.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday

Qualifying - Friday June 16, 2023

On Friday evening there is a qualifying session to take place that also lasts for one hour.

Local time: 5pm Friday

UK time (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11am Friday

United States (Central Time): 10am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8am Friday

South Africa: 5pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austria, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

