Alpine boss reveals when Ryan Reynolds will make first F1 appearance

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that Hollywood superstars and new investment partners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could make their first appearances on the F1 grid at the British Grand Prix.

The movie stars joined Red Bird Capital and Otro Capital to pay a €200 million a 24 per cent equity stake in Alpine Racing, a deal valuing Alpine’s full worth at about £700 million.

Szafnauer opened up on the investment, saying it will provide the team with the necessary tools to compete with F1's big boys.

"The reason for the investment is that we do need some infrastructure and hopefully the infrastructure equalisation will happen soon with the FIA," he on Sky Sports after FP1 in Austria.

"This will just give us funding to give us the tools that we need to fight with the bigger teams."

With the new shareholders' strengths lying in increasing revenue, Szafnauer revealed that Red Bird and Otro will not be meddling with the technical side of the business.

“What they’re really really good at is the commercial side of the business," said the former Aston Martin boss.

"The technical side, it’d be great if they could input, but I think their expertise lie elsewhere. The technical side, we will continue to do what we’re doing. But, like I said, with better tools."

'They will bring future income'

As the former Aston Martin boss, Szafnauer is well-versed in a team receiving a cash injection

The 58-year-old opened up why Renault, a multi-million dollar auto manufacturer even needs external investment.

“They will bring future income as well. The fellows that we’re working with have invested in sports properties forever, that’s what they do," he stated.

"Because of it, they know how to generate further revenue. Renault definitely can afford going Formula 1 racing, but it’s always nice just to stand on your own two feet and have that shareholding generate enough revenue where we’re profitable at the end of the day."

The French team are undoing a plan called "mountain climber" where they aim to be able to battle with the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull

Alpine are 'behind'

Szafnauer also broke down the specific areas where Alpine find themselves behind the others.

"We are a little bit behind on some required sets of tools," he admitted.

"Like I say, the infrastructure that we need – driver in loop simulator for example, ours is 15 years old. There’s a new one coming. Brake dynos we don’t have, others do. Suspension rigs that others do. Unfortunately, all that’s not cheap."

When quizzed about when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would be making their first appearance on the F1 grid, Szafnauer said: “That’s a good question. Let’s guess Silverstone. If I'm wrong, I'll guess another race!".

Alpine will be looking to overcome a poor FP1 performance where their cars finished 18th and 19th.

