Bottas reveals EXTRA motivation ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 28 June 2023 14:57

Valtteri Bottas has said that Alfa Romeo will remain in the battle for the top 10 if the team keeps ‘doing its job’ as they head to the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver, formerly Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes, has said the point gained in Canada made the team ‘even more motivated’ to extend the streak.

Bottas and his team-mate Zhou Guanyu are currently in P15 and P16 in the drivers' championship standings, and the team is holding on at P7 in the constructors’ championship, with nine points earned so far this season.

The other points have come from strong performances in Australia and Bahrain.

Bottas: I have always enjoyed racing in Spielberg

Bottas was positive about the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, saying the team knows they have ‘the potential to do well’.

He said: “The top ten finish the team achieved in Canada made us even more motivated. Our objective is to keep up with our good form and extend our points streak.

“Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed racing here in Spielberg: I have scored some good results here – including my first podium and two wins."

Valtteri Bottas earned a point at the Canadian Grand Prix

He added: “With the sprint event format, and less practice time on track, it will be important to get the feeling right with the car from the very start, and build on that, especially when it comes to qualifying.

“We know we have the potential to do well, and if we keep doing our job, we will remain in the battle for the top 10.”

Zhou: Upgrades are making a difference

Zhou was also looking forward to racing in Austria, and emphasised the team’s recent upgrade package as a key factor in their potential success.

He said: “As we head to Austria, I am keen to get back to the good performances we have shown recently. There are still several races to go, and plenty of points within our grasp if we keep making progress.

“The upgrade package we have introduced a few races ago is making a difference, and I am ready to give all my best on track to extract its potential to the fullest.

“We know how just a tenth could make a great difference in qualifying: during a sprint weekend, this is even more significant.”

