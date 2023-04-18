Alfa Romeo chief names THREE races team will bring upgrades to

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 18 April 2023 06:57

Alfa Romeo chief Alunni Bravi has revealed that the team will bring upgrades to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

A lot of teams have targeted the street race as the one they want to bring big upgrades to, given the four-week break between that and the Australian GP in Melbourne.

But Alfa Romeo appear to be ready to sacrifice one big upgrade in order to bring more incremental gains over a number of races.

They have started the year in odd form after Valtteri Bottas was the best of the rest in Bahrain only for him to not score in the next two races.

Three races targeted

“To have constant upgrades, maybe small upgrades, all season is better than to have two or three big packages,” said Bravi to F1 Unlocked.

“The fight is very tight, so you need to have upgrades on a race-by-race basis. It’s what we are doing.

“We introduced a new front nose and wing and assembly [in Australia]. It’s a natural evolution of what we introduced last year in Japan.

"We will have upgrades for Baku, Imola and Barcelona.”

