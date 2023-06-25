Marko reveals Ricciardo drive CHANCE as Perez performance sparks doubts

Shay Rogers

Since his return to Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life as he embarks on a journey to rediscover his old form.

The Aussie with the biggest grin in the paddock might just be smiling even more today, as Helmut Marko confirmed that he’s going to run in the RB19 during a three-day Pirelli tyre test after the British Grand Prix.

The occasion will mark Ricciardo’s first go in Red Bull machinery since he left the team at the end of the 2018 season.

Marko: “Options open" for Perez's successor

Sergio Perez is starting to feel some pressure from the Milton Keynes based outfit, having failed to make Q3 in his last three attempts.

It seems that he is missing the required mark for a Red Bull driver, and this is costing him crucial points in races.

Marko, who has been quick to call in replacements in the past, confirmed the Pirelli test to Austrian outlet ORF.

“After Silverstone, we will have Ricciardo in the car for three days at a Pirelli tyre test. And there we can evaluate: Where really [with regards to pace] is Ricciardo?”

The team have been using the Australian for media activities and simulator work so far this year, as they aim to rebuild his confidence that was left in pieces after a two year stint with McLaren.

Speaking about Sergio Perez’s situation, Marko placed further pressure on the Mexican by opening the door for his possible replacement.

“His initial goal was two or three years. That would be more than he planned anyway. You just have to keep the options open for the successor.”

