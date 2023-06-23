Red Bull chief warns Ferrari won't let Austria be a 'walk in the park' for Verstappen

Jay Winter

Friday 23 June 2023 17:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has cautioned those who assume the Austrian Grand will be an easy victory for Max Verstappen.

Marko believes that the Red Bull Ring, a track known for its high-speed nature, will provide a favourable setting for Ferrari, who the Austrian claims were the quickest in Canada.

Although Verstappen aims to secure Red Bull's 101st victory at their home race, Marko draws attention to Ferrari's impressive performance in Montreal, which he believes went unnoticed.

"What went slightly unnoticed in Montreal is that Ferrari had the fastest car," Marko stated to oe24.

"The Red Bull Ring suits them well. If Leclerc starts from either row 1 or 2, it won't be a walk in the park for Max."

Red Bull have won every race of the 2023 season

Marko addressed the significance of the Austrian Grand Prix and Red Bull's achievement of securing their 100th victory. When asked if they could have saved the milestone for the home race, Marko responded, "It's certainly reassuring to come to Austria with the 100th victory.

"The national anthem will be played for the 100th time after a Red Bull win."

"During our first win in China in 2009, they mistakenly played the "Danube Waltz."

Ferrari likely won't be Red Bull's only challenger, with Mercedes claiming they are only "one upgrade away" from returning to winning ways.

