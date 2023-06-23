Teams' wind tunnel time for rest of 2023 REVEALED

Lauren Sneath

Friday 23 June 2023 09:57 - Updated: 10:23

The FIA will soon have to designate the wind tunnel hours available to F1 teams, taking into account the current constructors' classification of the teams at the time of the deadline.

The deadline is June 30, which means that the wind tunnel allowances will rely on the results of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Currently, Red Bull and Mercedes lead the pack, with the former decisively in front.

Thanks to the stellar efforts of Aston Martin’s team and drivers, the British team are third in the standings. This will impact their wind tunnel time.

What is wind tunnel allowance?

The FIA’s allowance given to teams estimates 50 total shifts of wind tunnel use, with each shift lasting eight hours. For a team, 100 per cent of wind tunnel time equates to about 80 hours of wind running and 400 hours of occupancy in the wind tunnel.

A handicap for each team is provided according to the constructors' standings, and is applied for the second half of the season.

Wind tunnel standings until December 2023

Because of Red Bull’s cost cap breach, the team has been penalised with a 10 per cent reduction in aerodynamic testing time for 12 months from October 2022. This will affect the team for the latter half of the season, as they will be allowed 63 per cent of the allotted time.

After Red Bull, from July 31 Mercedes in second place will be allowed 75 per cent of the maximum allowance, and Aston Martin 80 per cent.

Ferrari will use 85 per cent of the allowance, Alpine 90 per cent and McLaren 95 per cent.

At the latter end of the grid are Alfa Romeo, Haas, Williams and finally AlphaTauri. They will be allotted 100 per cent, 105 per cent, 110 per cent and 115 per cent of the wind tunnel allowance respectively.

