Haas will celebrate Kevin Magnussen's 150th grand prix start when the drivers hit the track in Montreal this weekend, but Guenther Steiner is remaining realistic about the team's chances.

The American team have struggled to make an impression in recent races at Monaco and Spain, meaning they head into the weekend tied on points with Alfa Romeo.

Zhou Guanyu's impressive performance in Spain ensured that Haas and Alfa Romeo are separated by nothing heading into the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning Haas will have to regain their momentum.

This will also mark Nico Hulkenberg's return to the streets of Canada for the first time in four years after he made his full-time F1 return at the start of the 2023 season.

Haas hopeful for Canada

Speaking in Haas' preview of the weekend, Magnussen explained: "It's great to have had such a long time in Formula 1.

"As a small kid, I was dreaming of racing in Formula 1 someday and to have reached this many races and have all those years in the sport, I feel very grateful."

Team principal Guenther Steiner also offered an insight into the team's approach ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix as they look to gain momentum in the midfield battle.

Haas will be looking to recover after two tricky weekends in Spain and Monaco

"We're not only predicting ourselves," Steiner explained, "but also predicting our opponents.

"As everything is so close, there's a lot of competition within a few tenths.

"We need to go to Montreal, do our best and work on our race pace."

