Perez reveals fresh Red Bull talks as he looks to BEAT Verstappen in Canada

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 14 June 2023 11:57

Sergio Perez insists he is ready to take the fight back to Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix having spent time at the Red Bull factory to try and rediscover his early season form.

The Mexican enjoyed two early wins in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan this term to make him look in contention for a world championship fight.

However, his form has tailed off in recent races after failing to score in Monaco and securing only fourth in Spain – races his team-mate won- and he now trails Verstappen by 53 points in the world championship.

The 33-year-old has since been back at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes, where he claims work done with the team could help him kickstart his season ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Aiming to topple Verstappen

"I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend”, he said. “I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations.”

"I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a Team we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best.

"Getting through moments like this, it’s more important than ever to work as a team and we will all support each other to push for the win in Canada.

"I have a fantastic car and it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel, I must be massively consistent in Montreal and have a complete weekend."

Sergio Perez crashed out of Monaco qualifying - wrecking his chances of points

Perez though will have to be wary of Verstappen who is also looking forward to the weekend's race in Montreal.

The Dutchman said: "It’s always nice to go back to Montreal," Verstappen said in Red Bull's race preview. "It’s a great city and the fans are great there. The track is very unique because you actually get to ride some old school kerbs and the scenery is pretty cool too.

"The car set up has to be a carful balance between straight line speed and being able to run on the kerbs well, we have to find a good trade off. Of course, last year's win is still in my mind so hopefully we can do something similar this weekend."

