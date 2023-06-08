Ferrari CEO sends team STRONG message after Spanish GP disaster

Harry Smith

Thursday 8 June 2023 07:57

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has issued a rallying cry to the Ferrari team following a miserable weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The weekend initially looked to have some promise after Carlos Sainz qualified on the front row for his home race, but the Spaniard's pace evaporated after the opening few laps as he laboured to a P5 finish.

Matters were even worse for Charles Leclerc, who started the Spanish Grand Prix from the pit lane following a Q1 exit that saw only Logan Sargeant qualify behind him.

Sunday's race wasn't much better for the Monegasque driver, who finished outside of the points and was left cursing the unpredictable nature of the Ferrari SF-23.

Vigna keeps spirits high

As reported by Motorsport Italy, Vigna said: “Fall seven times and get up eight."

Ferrari's CEO was speaking at the Bloomberg Capital Market Forum, talking about the current predicament Ferrari are facing.

"It applies to life, as it does to F1: it's not easy."

Ferrari could only pick up ten points at the Spanish Grand Prix, despite their new upgrades

Vigna was optimistic that Ferrari can pull themselves out of their current slump and had some inspirational words for the team.

"Sometimes you slip four stories and can't see the end. But with work, with passion, with skills and with your heart you eventually get back up.

"I've been through this many times."

