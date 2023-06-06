Hamilton takes MEGA aim at Ferrari and Aston Martin as Mercedes hit back
Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes 'did a better job' than their rivals in Barcelona as the team claimed a double-podium finish for the first time this season.
Hamilton's race could've taken a very different path after lap one contact with fellow countryman Lando Norris, but the seven-time world champion escaped from the incident without a puncture.
As the Spanish Grand Prix progressed, Mercedes found their stride with Hamilton storming clear of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, before George Russell joined his team-mate in the top three.
Mercedes' double-podium in Barcelona means that they've now snatched P2 in the constructors' standings from Aston Martin ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in two weeks' time.
Mercedes on a charge
Speaking on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast, Hamilton explained: “We’ve just gotta try and keep this up.
"For us to be quicker than the Ferraris and the Astons today was really mega."
Hamilton was confident in claiming that Mercedes did a better job than the teams around them in Barcelona.
“That’s not the way I look at it. I like to look at the glass half full," he replied when asked if Mercedes looked good thanks to poor showings from Ferrari and Aston Martin.
“So I think we generally had better pace than them, I think collectively as a team we generally just did a better job.
“We made less mistakes, we delivered through the sessions, and we [had a] great strategy today, for example.”
