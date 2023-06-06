Hamilton takes MEGA aim at Ferrari and Aston Martin as Mercedes hit back

Harry Smith

Tuesday 6 June 2023 11:22

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes 'did a better job' than their rivals in Barcelona as the team claimed a double-podium finish for the first time this season.

Hamilton's race could've taken a very different path after lap one contact with fellow countryman Lando Norris, but the seven-time world champion escaped from the incident without a puncture.

READ MORE: https://www.gpfans.com/en/f1-news/108995/lewis-hamilton-shakira-dating-speculation-spanish-grand-prix/

As the Spanish Grand Prix progressed, Mercedes found their stride with Hamilton storming clear of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, before George Russell joined his team-mate in the top three.

Mercedes' double-podium in Barcelona means that they've now snatched P2 in the constructors' standings from Aston Martin ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

Mercedes on a charge

Speaking on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast, Hamilton explained: “We’ve just gotta try and keep this up.

"For us to be quicker than the Ferraris and the Astons today was really mega."

Hamilton was confident in claiming that Mercedes did a better job than the teams around them in Barcelona.

“That’s not the way I look at it. I like to look at the glass half full," he replied when asked if Mercedes looked good thanks to poor showings from Ferrari and Aston Martin.

“So I think we generally had better pace than them, I think collectively as a team we generally just did a better job.

“We made less mistakes, we delivered through the sessions, and we [had a] great strategy today, for example.”

READ MORE: Rosberg reveals BRUTAL way F1 took his title and gave it to Hamilton