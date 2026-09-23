How F1 drivers' WhatsApp group reacted to Monaco sprint announcement

Sergio Perez has revealed that he found out about the 2027 Monaco Grand Prix sprint race thanks to the drivers' WhatsApp group blowing up.

The decision, announced last Wednesday with the rest of the schedule for next season, raised some eyebrows around the sport thanks to Monaco's well-earned reputation as a track where overtaking is borderline impossible.

The tight and twisty street circuit is such an overtaking black hole that the sport briefly introduced a two pit stop rule in a desperate attempt to provide an opportunity to shake up the running order. A sprint race, of course, typically features no pit stops.

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Perez was asked about the announcement at the FIA drivers' press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and joked that the groupchat was 'a bit busy' that day.

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Perez: You can imagine what was said in groupchat

"I found out through our group, actually," he laughed. "There were some comments there. It was a bit busy, the group. More than that, I didn’t pay much attention other than what happened on the group.

Pressed to reveal the content of those messages, he said simply: "It stays on the group. You can imagine."

The Mexican driver did go on to admit that he's looking forward to the revamped weekend in the principality, saying: "Well, I think, yeah, Monaco, I think you just make it a little bit more variable, to be honest.

"I think it was just a Saturday event in the last few years. Whatever happened on Saturday was basically done. So, I think right now it can mix things around a little bit more. I think it’s going to be an interesting weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to it."

F1 drivers react to Monaco sprint race decision

In the same press conference as Perez, Oscar Piastri said of the move: "Yeah, I mean, I was surprised at first, but I think I get the understanding behind it, trying to have two qualifying sessions mainly.

"You know, obviously it’s probably not going to be the best sprint race that we have, but I think having two qualifying sessions is going to be an interesting thing. And, you know, normally in Monaco you obviously build up through the weekend quite a lot, and then Saturday afternoon is when everyone goes, you know, really gets that last percent out.

"But we’re not going to have that luxury next year. So yeah, it maybe didn’t make complete sense at first, but I think trying to have two qualifying sessions makes it interesting."

George Russell, sat alongside him, added: "Yeah, I personally think it’s good because I think now we’ve had sprints for quite a while, normal race weekends feel quite long-winded. And we all want to fight.

"You know, as much fun as driving a Formula 1 car around the track is, the enjoyment comes from the competition and that adrenaline you get from a qualifying session. And yeah, of course the race isn’t going to be the most exciting one, but that will be compensated by having a more exciting Friday. You know, sprint quali is way more exciting than FP2. So yeah, I think on the whole it makes sense."

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