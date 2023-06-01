De Vries outlines BOLD expectations heading to Spain

Dan McCarthy

Thursday 1 June 2023 16:59

Nyck de Vries says AlphaTauri are pushing for the top ten after an encouraging weekend in Monaco last time, adding that he hopes to see both cars in Q2.

The Dutchman has had a tough baptism in F1 after failing to score any points, while a series of accidents also led to speculation that he might be replaced.

The team have stuck with him and he drove his best race of the season so far in Monaco, finishing 12th.

The Principality was much kinder to De Vries last weekend

Now, De Vries is looking forward to the Spanish Grand Prix and exclusively told GPFans that he is hoping for a top-ten push.

"I do have the feeling that we are getting closer and closer to the top ten," he said. I hope this can give us an extra push.

"In terms of expectations, I don't think it is much different than all other weekends. It would be nice if we could be back in Q2 with both cars and be close to that top ten to take advantage of other people's mistakes or do it on our own merits."

De Vries striving for more improvement

AlphaTauri have only managed to score two points so far this season with Yuki Tsunoda finishing tenth in both the Australian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

With the more experienced Pierre Gasly leaving for Alpine in the summer, AlphaTauri moved to sign De Vries, partly on the back of an impressive points-scoring debut with Williams last year as he filled in for Alex Albon at the Italian Grand Prix.

It has not been an easy transition into F1 full-time for De Vries but things are looking up after his 12th-place finish on the street circuit.

Marko was pleased with De Vries in Monaco

The result prompted Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to publicly praise the sister team driver but De Vries says he does not want to get too carried away.

"I try to focus on that and hopefully I can do that as best as I can and mean the best for the team," he added. "Of course it's nice to hear, but it's about what we show on the track."

