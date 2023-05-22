De Vries dealt another MAJOR blow as clear replacement emerges

Harry Smith

Nyck de Vries has been dealt another blow in his bid to keep hold of his F1 seat for the rest of the season after Liam Lawson claimed another Super Formula win last weekend.

De Vries' F1 debut season was highly anticipated over the winter break following an impressive stand-in performance with Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

However, the Dutchman has struggled to make a positive impact since linking up with the AlphaTauri team and is yet to claim a point this season.

Rumours are now circulating that the 28-year-old has just three races to save his F1 career, with both Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa waiting in the wings to replace de Vries.

Lawson's Super Formula success

While de Vries continues to struggle at AlphaTauri, Lawson is making waves on the other side of the globe.

The 21-year-old New Zealander clinched his second win of the season at the fourth round of the 2023 Super Formula season at Autopolis this weekend.

Liam Lawson has already tested for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri

With Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri absent, Lawson's victory means that he now leads the Super Formula standings with two wins already to his name in his rookie season.

This result will heap even more pressure onto de Vries as Lawson looks to convince Helmut Marko and the AlphaTauri team that he is ready to make an immediate impact as an F1 rookie, just as he has done in Super Formula.

