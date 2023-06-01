SHOCK new African venue in line for a Grand Prix

Dan McCarthy

Thursday 1 June 2023 11:42

Formula 1 has been in discussions recently about returning to Africa, and now it has emerged that Zanzibar is a surprise candidate to host a race.

According to Italian publication Sportface.it, there will be an investment totalling around 500million Euros from the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority, with the aim of staging a race on a custom-built track.

There is hope the race brings extra tourism to the island which sits just to the east of mainland Tanzania in the Indian Ocean.

It is even getting approval from members of the Tanzanian government as excitement for the potential race builds.

F1 has visited Africa several times in the past

“We are delighted and honored to have the blessing of His Excellency the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council to introduce motorsport to Zanzibar," said Toufiq Salim Turky, deputy spokesperson for the project.

"It will be the game-changer not for the race itself, but because it will bring Africa and Zanzibar onto the world stage of tourism and services."

F1 keen on expanding to Africa

Currently, Africa is the only continent on the planet which does not hold an F1 race and the news that Zanzibar is keen to host one could be music to the ears of the powers that be.

The track in Zanizibar would take between four and six years to be built and could be up to 7km in length, making it one of the longest circuits on the calendar.

Alongside the track itself, there are plans for a go kart track and water park as well as hotels and a natural park.

All this comes at the same time as South Africa's bid to host an F1 race once again with a return to the Kyalami venue mooted.

Kyalami is keen to get back to F1

There hasn't been a race there since 1993 when Alain Porst won in his title-winning farewell season.

A race there is a popular prospect with Lewis Hamilton among the current backers for a race in Africa, though Zanzibar could ultimately provide some competition.

