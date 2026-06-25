Max Verstappen to sport new look at Austrian Grand Prix as tribute to F1 fans

Verstappen has planned something special for this year's outing at the Red Bull Ring

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will honour his legions of fans at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at the home of Red Bull.

The eighth round of the 2026 campaign presents the energy drink giants with an opportunity that is too good to pass up in front of home fans at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Red Bull are bringing a major upgrade this weekend in response to a disappointing start to the sport's new regulations era, and they are desperately hoping it will be enough to keep their star driver interested in staying loyal to them.

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Verstappen is contracted to drive for the team until the end of 2028, but his manager Raymond Vermeulen has confirmed that deal does contain an exit clause, the exact details of which aren't publicly known.

German publication Bild reported ahead of the race in the Styrian mountains that the clause is performance-based and could see Verstappen leave the team at any point between the summer break and October if he isn't second in the drivers' championship.

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Verstappen to represent Orange Army at Red Bull's home F1 race

Despite currently sitting way down in P7, Verstappen has announced to fans he is 'excited' to see what he can do with the new Red Bull package at their home track.

In the Austrian GP preview on Verstappen's official site, the 28-year-old gave his thoughts on the upcoming race and also revealed that he would be wearing orange headwear once again.

Orange has been a popular choice for Verstappen throughout his career due to his Dutch heritage and therefore, the backing he receives from the globally famous Orange Army that supports him.

In the post on Verstappen.com, the Dutchman wrote: "I will also be wearing my Orange Lion helmet for Austria, Belgium and Hungary as a tribute to the fans who have supported me throughout my career.

"So this is exciting and we are looking forward to see what we can do at the Red Bull Ring."

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend kicks off on Friday, June 26 with the first of the weekend's three practice sessions taking place from 1:30pm local time (CEST).

Qualifying will take place the following day on Saturday, June 27 at 4pm track time before the main event concludes the race weekend on Sunday, June 28.

Lights out for the F1 2026 Austrian GP will be at 3pm CEST. For the full weekend schedule, click here.

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