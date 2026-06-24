FIA announces rule changes for current F1 season effective immediately
FIA announces rule changes for current F1 season effective immediately
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The FIA has unveiled a series of changes to the 2027 Formula 1 regulations. The sport’s governing body announced that several proposals were approved during the recent World Motor Sport Council meeting.
On Tuesday, the FIA confirmed that the shifts in the balance between internal combustion engines and batteries for 2027 and 2028 will be implemented as planned.
Although the F1 teams reached an initial agreement on these modifications on June 10, the proposal has now received the official nod from the World Motor Sport Council.
This clears the way for the sweeping changes that have been highly anticipated by drivers like Max Verstappen.
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Heat Hazard Protocol Updated
Additional tweaks have been made to the technical rulebook to enhance flexibility during extreme weather.
The FIA now permits a separate ‘Heat Hazard’ declaration for both a sprint race and a grand prix, rather than applying the measure to an entire race weekend.
This adjustment allows the organisers to better respond to fluctuating weather conditions and ensures enhanced safety for the drivers.
The new regulations take effect immediately, which means the updated Heat Hazard protocol could come into play as soon as this weekend in Austria.
A Heat Hazard is declared when temperatures exceed 31°C, a scenario that’s quite likely in Spielberg.
Expanded Winter Test Days
The format of the pre-season test days is also getting a facelift.
The FIA announced that the World Motor Sport Council has decided to extend the winter test week from three to four days.
Given the increasing complexity of modern F1 cars, this extra time will help teams better evaluate and fine-tune their vehicles before the season kicks off.
READ MORE: Severe weather warning issued for F1 stars at Austrian Grand Prix
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