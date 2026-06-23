Audi F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto has laid out a realistic timeline for the German marque to see improvements on their power unit, having been granted upgrade tokens by the FIA.

F1's governing body are yet to officially confirm the results of their Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) ranking as they continue to assess their findings and discuss them with the teams and power unit manufacturers ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

But what we do know is that Red Bull have been labelled the 'benchmark' engine for the 2026 regulations, a conclusion that surprised and confused even the energy drink giants themselves.

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Whilst the Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine has been named the standard, Audi, Honda and Ferrari have been ranked among the lowest of the sport's five PU providers, meaning they have two upgrade opportunities to utilise.

According to reports in foreign media, Audi are said to be planning to introduce an ADUO engine upgrade at the upcoming Austrian GP, but will it be 'life changing' if they do? According to Bortoleto, no.

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Bortoleto sets the record straight over ADUO

The Brazilian F1 racer revealed that Audi are hoping to take a more steady approach to the upgrades instead of going all in, telling Julianne Cerasoli's Pole Position column for UOL Esporte: "We'll bring things in gradually. But I don't think anything big will happen this year.

"Whatever we use from ADUO, I believe it will come in 2027 and 2028.

"That's our task force, to put everything we have into it.

"For this year it will bring a little something here or there, but nothing that will change our lives."

The FIA's F1 2026 ADUO ranking

FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

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