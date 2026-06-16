THREE F1 teams to request FIA review on F1 grand prix result

Three F1 teams have launched a right of review to the FIA after Pierre Gasly's penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix were rescinded.

Five drivers were awarded penalties for pitlane speeding infringements at the Monaco GP, with Gasly guilty of the same infringement twice and Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Franco Colapinto and George Russell all receiving five-second time penalties.

Russell, however, failed to serve his time penalty correctly and was given a subsequent drive-through penalty which saw him finish out of the points - and provided a severe dent to his championship chances.

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Alpine then appealed the decision after Gasly had 10 seconds added onto his time at the end. The evidence presented by the team was deemed to be a 'significant and relevant new element' and his penalty was overturned, returning him to the podium.

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McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull protest Gasly podium decision

As soon as news broke that Gasly's penalty had been overturned in Barcelona, it wasn't long before whispers of a McLaren protest started to circulate.

With it being too late for the teams to protest their penalties in Monaco, it has now been revealed that McLaren have lodged a notification of appeal.

The team said in a statement: "While we fully respect the FIA's judicial processes and the role of the Stewards, we believe this case raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.

"Throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend - and in every event - all teams operated according to the regulations and established standard practices for what concerns the speed limit in the pit lane as they were applied at the time. Competitors adjusted their procedures accordingly and, where required, accepted and served penalties imposed under those regulations.

"In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the Stewards' decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations.

"Our decision to appeal is not directed at any competitor. Rather, it reflects our belief that the Championship benefits from regulations that are applied consistently, transparently and fairly to all participants.

"McLaren remains committed to working constructively with the FIA, Formula One and fellow competitors to protect the integrity of the sport and maintain confidence in its regulatory framework."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also confirmed in Barcelona that the team 'wrote to the FIA for a right of review', although was unsure whether there was a 'realistic outcome' at this stage.

Red Bull have also joined the two teams to submit a right of review. Their team boss, Laurent Mekies, previously said of the decision to rescind Gasly's penalty: "You are racing around cars that are receiving non-appealable penalties and you are adapting your racing to that. Some cars actually served their penalties.

"Regardless what we think as teams - and we are defending our competitive position - it is very important for the fans that we get, moving forward, the right clarity about the race result at the time the race is finishing."

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