Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi to make appearance at iconic British festival
Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi to make appearance at iconic British festival
Norris and Rossi will make a cameo
Motorsport fans rejoiced after it was announced that F1 champion Lando Norris and his childhood hero/MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will be attending a British festival.
Rather than it being an F1 champion who ignited Norris' passion for racing, it was nine-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi, whose fluorescent yellow race gear captured the interest of the young British driver.
Norris finally got to meet his hero at the British Motorcycle GP in 2021 and has remained in touch with Rossi ever since.
Now, as a champion himself, Norris will share the stage with the MotoGP icon at the 2026 Goodwood Festival speed - the annual celebration of motorsport at the iconic Goodwood estate.
READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return gets major boost as FIA boss backs new team plan
Norris and Rossi to make Goodwood appearance
The festival announced that Norris will headline this year's event, which takes place Thursday, July 9 until Sunday, July 12 at the Goodwood Estate in Sussex.
Norris will make his second appearance in three years at Goodwood, while Rossi will return to the event for the first time in over a decade.
Last seen in 2015, Rossi will once again take part in the iconic 1.16-mile hillclimb showcase, where he last rode a Yamaha YZR-M1 and a Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B.
Goodwood promises a 'Monster Celebration' with the pair, although the exact details of their appearance have not yet been confirmed.
How can I buy tickets for the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed?
Admission & Grandstand Package and the Roving Grandstand package are both sold out, but The Parc and admission plus a three-course lunch at the Goodwood Bar & Grill have just been added.
These two packages cost £320 and £173 per person respectively.
You can see a full breakdown of tickets available for the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed and their prices here.
READ MORE: F1 star replaced by Lewis Hamilton claims he 'got lucky'
READ MORE: Christian Horner and wife Geri target iconic £45m mansion
READ MORE: New FIA rule change just blew the F1 title race wide open
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 driver replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari claims 'he got lucky'
Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell 'desperate' to buy iconic £45m TV mansion
Mercedes F1 worry as 'Achilles heel' fears raised
Where's Max Verstappen? How Red Bull have snuffed out their brightest star
Latest News
Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi to make appearance at iconic British festival
- 2 hours ago
F1 driver replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari claims 'he got lucky'
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell 'desperate' to buy iconic £45m TV mansion
- Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes F1 worry as 'Achilles heel' fears raised
- Yesterday 19:57
Where's Max Verstappen? How Red Bull have snuffed out their brightest star
- Yesterday 18:56
THREE F1 teams to request FIA review on F1 grand prix result
- Yesterday 17:58
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june