Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi to make appearance at iconic British festival

Motorsport fans rejoiced after it was announced that F1 champion Lando Norris and his childhood hero/MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will be attending a British festival.

Rather than it being an F1 champion who ignited Norris' passion for racing, it was nine-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi, whose fluorescent yellow race gear captured the interest of the young British driver.

Norris finally got to meet his hero at the British Motorcycle GP in 2021 and has remained in touch with Rossi ever since.

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Now, as a champion himself, Norris will share the stage with the MotoGP icon at the 2026 Goodwood Festival speed - the annual celebration of motorsport at the iconic Goodwood estate.

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Norris and Rossi to make Goodwood appearance

The festival announced that Norris will headline this year's event, which takes place Thursday, July 9 until Sunday, July 12 at the Goodwood Estate in Sussex.

Norris will make his second appearance in three years at Goodwood, while Rossi will return to the event for the first time in over a decade.

Last seen in 2015, Rossi will once again take part in the iconic 1.16-mile hillclimb showcase, where he last rode a Yamaha YZR-M1 and a Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B.

Goodwood promises a 'Monster Celebration' with the pair, although the exact details of their appearance have not yet been confirmed.

How can I buy tickets for the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Admission & Grandstand Package and the Roving Grandstand package are both sold out, but The Parc and admission plus a three-course lunch at the Goodwood Bar & Grill have just been added.

These two packages cost £320 and £173 per person respectively.

You can see a full breakdown of tickets available for the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed and their prices here.

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