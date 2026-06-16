Lewis Hamilton issues fighting statement after first Ferrari F1 win

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has issued a fighting statement after his emphatic win at the Barcelona Grand Prix last weekend.

It was a long wait, 686 days to be exact, before Hamilton enjoyed the taste of his first race win in red, a reprieve from the Mercedes domination we have become accustomed to in 2026.

Ferrari committed to a three-stop strategy in Barcelona, and when Fernando Alonso's car came to a standstill on lap 40, the ensuing virtual safety car allowed Hamilton to make a cheap stop and come out ahead of the two Mercedes.

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Now, Hamilton is just 41 points shy of championship leader Kimi Antonelli and has ignited the title fight - if Ferrari can continue to develop their car.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton lashes out: 'There is a reason I have seven world championships'

Hamilton's fighting words

Despite his race win, Hamilton is aware that is still a long journey ahead to return to the top, but vowed to keep on fighting.

He wrote on his LinkedIn profile: "My first win in Ferrari red. I’m still processing the weekend. There’s so much to take away. This result is a testament to how important it is to have strong passion, dedication, and team work when it comes to keeping a winning mindset. It isn’t always easy.

"There will always be struggles, and times when negativity makes way for hopelessness, but it’s crucial we keep going. We keep fighting. I’m so inspired by progress we're seeing as a team and by the support of the fans who have stood by me. We share this win."

When will Lewis Hamilton next be in action?

Lewis Hamilton will be in action with Ferrari next weekend at the Red Bull Ring for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

The event takes place from Friday, June 26 through to the main race on Sunday, June 28 with lights out at 15:00 local time.

READ MORE: Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy

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