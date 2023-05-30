Horner reveals why Perez needed 'NEW UNDERWEAR' in Monaco

Jay Winter

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has joked that Mexican driver Sergio Perez "needed a new pair of underwear" after a heart-stopping save during the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite grabbing victory at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull driver Perez had a weekend to forget this year.

After crashing out of Q1, the 33-year-old was forced to start at the back of the grid and was tasked with scoring points on a circuit where it is notoriously difficult to overtake.

Perez only managed to climb up to P16 after suffering damage during the chaotic Grand Prix.

Horner reflected on his driver's eventful race in Monte Carlo, admitting that he started strong but then "nothing" went the Mexican's way.

Horner: We took a really aggressive strategy

"We took a really aggressive strategy," said the Red Bull boss.

"Was stopped on lap one and you could see his pace in free air and how much the others were saving.

"He actually got back within a pit window of Esteban Ocon, and then [Logan] Sargeant and the slow cars were starting to struggle and, of course, you can't overtake.

"Then he got involved in a kerfuffle with [George] Russell and damaged the front wing.

"It was just one of those weekends where nothing went his way."

Perez t-boned Russell after the Englishman rejoined the track when it was unsafe, resulting in a time penalty for the Mercedes driver

Despite the challenging race, the 49-year-old pointed out Perez's incredible save in the swimming pool section of the track, which left the driver teetering on the edge of disaster.

"He had a massive save in the swimming pool, so he probably needed a new pair of underwear after that," joked the Horner.

"It's just been one of those weekends for him where [he should] turn the page and I would think, for him, the sooner he can get to Barcelona, the better."

With Aston Martin hot on their heels, Red Bull will be looking to recreate their dominant 1-2 display from last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

