Norris REVEALS Ricciardo acts that have impacted his McLaren career

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 29 May 2023 14:57

Lando Norris has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo was “crucial” in helping him to become a better driver during their time together at McLaren.

Ricciardo had a year to forget in 2022 and ultimately missed out on a seat for the current 2023 world championship.

The Australian is currently the Red Bull reserve driver, but spent two years alongside Norris at McLaren before his departure.

READ MORE: Ricciardo sets date for F1 RETURN after Red Bull hiatus

And despite Ricciardo’s struggles in the McLaren, Norris has now revealed that his former team-mate is someone who he looks up to.

“I think his experience and mentality, to me, was always crucial in helping me become a better person, a better driver.” he told the media.

“Daniel [Ricciardo] has always done a good job at hiding or just dealing with tough times.” Norris said.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris during their time together as McLaren team-mates

“That’s something I really admired with what he’s done. I probably wouldn’t be able to look back and really be as happy as what he’s been in the past if I was in a similar position.

“So that’s something I really do admire and try to be more like when I go through tough times.”

READ MORE: 'Aston Martin cost Alonso a win' - F1 Twitter's best Monaco GP memes