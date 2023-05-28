close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
'Aston Martin cost Alonso a win' - F1 Twitter's best Monaco GP memes

'Aston Martin cost Alonso a win' - F1 Twitter's best Monaco GP memes

F1 News

'Aston Martin cost Alonso a win' - F1 Twitter's best Monaco GP memes

'Aston Martin cost Alonso a win' - F1 Twitter's best Monaco GP memes

Rain caused CHAOS at the Monaco Grand Prix, but for F1 Twitter, the most chaos of the day was caused by the decision not to put Fernando Alonso onto intermediate tyres.

Formula 1 fans were incensed by the call, believing that the Aston Martin driver could have won the race if a different decision had been made.

Plenty of annoyed reaction memes were posted on F1 Twitter, who also joked about other significant events during the race including a collision between Sergio Perez and George Russell while Lance Stroll had left the track.

Before the rain, overtakes were few and far between with any kind of movement celebrated with histrionics in the way only F1 Twitter can.

Here are F1 Twitter's best Monaco GP memes:

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x