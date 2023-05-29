Leclerc REVEALS reason he is not worried about Hamilton joining Ferrari

Lauren Sneath

Charles Leclerc has insisted that he is not worried about rumours concerning a move by Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has been linked with the iconic Scuderia as his contract with Mercedes finishes at the end of the 2023 season.

The Brackley-based team have had somewhat of a dip in performance of late, leading to speculation about whether Hamilton will hunt out an elusive eighth world title with another outfit.

But Leclerc has been emphatic about his faith in his relationship with Ferrari, saying that team boss Fred Vasseur ‘would have told me’ if changes were to be made.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, he said of the rumours: “For the moment there's nothing concrete.

“That doesn't worry me, because considering the relationship I have with Fred, I know that if there was anything, he would have told me.

“I know what his plans are for the short and medium term and I'm completely in agreement with what's planned.”

Hamilton is 'enormous champion'

Leclerc was complimentary about Hamilton’s racing prowess, and acknowledged that Ferrari ‘makes you dream’.

However, he insisted that nothing has been decided.

Leclerc said: “Lewis is an enormous champion and, like all the other drivers on the grid, Ferrari makes you dream.

“After that, whether it will happen or not... I don't know, but there's nothing concrete at the moment.”

