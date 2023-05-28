close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
'Estie-bestie' confuses fans as Ocon finishes on podium in Monaco

'Estie-bestie' confuses fans as Ocon finishes on podium in Monaco

F1 News

'Estie-bestie' confuses fans as Ocon finishes on podium in Monaco

'Estie-bestie' confuses fans as Ocon finishes on podium in Monaco

An Etsy Besty is someone who buys a lot of bespoke homeware on the internet, but what's an 'Estie Bestie'?

Well, that's the nickname Esteban Ocon gave himself as he celebrated finishing on the podium at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver started in P3 and finished behind Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso despite the rain in Monaco to take third place in a chaotic race.

Speaking in the post-race interview, Ocon praised his team over the weekend, but began with a bizarre outburst:

“Estie-bestie’s on the podium baby! We’ve done it. [It] was a super weekend from everyone at the team. From Thursday, from the simulator to all the practice sessions we improved the car from the beginning to the end and we didn’t make a wrong foot anytime. Even when we put the inter tyres, it was the perfect lap to do so.

"I’m just enjoying the moment now; it’s been a while since I’ve been on the podium. I hope this is the first of many!"

The Estie Bestie nickname left fans confused, with F1 Twitter mocking the moniker in a barrage of amusing tweets.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best Ocon Estie-Bestie tweets from the Monaco GP:

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x