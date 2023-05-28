Alonso describes Verstappen as 'INCONSISTENT' ahead of Monaco GP

Dan McCarthy

Fernando Alonso believes he can overtake Max Verstappen going into turn one at Monaco on Sunday, adding the Dutchman's starts have been "inconsistent" this season.

Alonso was pipped at the post by Verstappen in an enthralling qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

The Aston Martin garage were celebrating when their number one driver provisionally went to the top of the charts after setting the fastest lap.

Ony Verstappen could realistically overhaul him and the two-time champion delivered a lap worthy of a champion as he threw his Red Bull car around the last sector to record pole.

Alonso was not quite quick enough to take pole

Understandably, Alonso was disappointed not to take pole position as he seeks a first race win since the Spanish Grand Prix in 2013, but he was not totally disheartened and can see a potential route to success.

“It’s very short into turn one. We have normally a good start. This year, Max is a little bit inconsistent so maybe it’s one of those bad ones tomorrow," he said.

Alonso feeling good with strong Aston Martin car

Aston Martin have been the breakout team of 2023 and Alonso has been one of the best-performing drivers on the grid.

He has recorded four podium finishes in five races so far this season and is looking as strong as ever despite being in his early 40s.

With the Red Bull car not expected to perform as strongly at Monaco, he was tipped to potentially start first for Sunday's race but has to settle for second.

Before the mind games begun...

Despite not being fastest, Alonso says the session is more proof of the brilliant progress Aston Martin have made this season, in the week where it was announced they would become the Honda team in 2026.

“I feel good, obviously pole position means a lot here in Monaco, but today Max was a little bit faster, which is a shame, but I think first row on the grid for us is quite a big thing here," he added.

"As you said, last sector seems [to be] our weakest point of the circuit. Let’s see tomorrow what we can do in terms of strategy if there is any weather coming or something. But we will try to win."

