F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
Here's how you can watch the F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix today (Sunday, May 24) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for FREE.
The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix will take place two hours later than it has done in previous years, with the new start time given to prevent a clash with another iconic race taking place today - the Indy 500.
George Russell bounced back from a difficult weekend in Miami with the sprint race win on Saturday, while team-mate Kimi Antonelli lost second place to Lando Norris and finished third.
As a result heading into Sunday's Grand Prix, Russell slashed Antonelli's lead in the championship to 18 points.
Here's how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix wherever you are!
Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari contract extension details, Ricciardo back in pitlane
When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?
The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 24) at 16:00 local time (ET) and 21:00 (BST)
Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Grand Prix - Sunday, May 24, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|15:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|13:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|04:00 Monday
|Australia (ACT)
|05:30 Monday
|Australia (AET)
|06:00 Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|05:00 Monday
|China (CST)
|04:00 Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|01:30 Monday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:00 Monday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:00 Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada*
|RDS, TSN, CTV and Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* = Viewers in Canada can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on CTV (English-language channel) and Noovo (French-language channel) live and for free.
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history
F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 9 minutes ago
Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history
- 1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri breaks his silence over Red Bull F1 transfer rumours
- 2 hours ago
F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home
- 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- Today 09:58
The F1 Canadian Grand Prix has a new start time today
- Today 09:35
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may