close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Canadian Grand Prix, Canada, 2025, start, generic

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Canadian Grand Prix, Canada, 2025, start, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Here's how you can watch the F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix today (Sunday, May 24) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for FREE.

The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix will take place two hours later than it has done in previous years, with the new start time given to prevent a clash with another iconic race taking place today - the Indy 500.

George Russell bounced back from a difficult weekend in Miami with the sprint race win on Saturday, while team-mate Kimi Antonelli lost second place to Lando Norris and finished third.

As a result heading into Sunday's Grand Prix, Russell slashed Antonelli's lead in the championship to 18 points.

Here's how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix wherever you are!

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari contract extension details, Ricciardo back in pitlane

When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 24) at 16:00 local time (ET) and 21:00 (BST)

Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Grand Prix - Sunday, May 24, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)16:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)21:00 Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)22:00 Sunday
United States (CT)15:00 Sunday
United States (PT)13:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)17:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)04:00 Monday
Australia (ACT)05:30 Monday
Australia (AET)06:00 Monday
Mexico (CST)14:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)05:00 Monday
China (CST)04:00 Monday
South Africa (SAST)22:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)23:00 Sunday
India (IST)01:30 Monday
Singapore (SGT)04:00 Monday
Turkey (TRT)23:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)00:00 Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)23:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
Canada*RDS, TSN, CTV and Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* = Viewers in Canada can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on CTV (English-language channel) and Noovo (French-language channel) live and for free.

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

Related

F1 Canadian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Oscar Piastri breaks his silence over Red Bull F1 transfer rumours

Oscar Piastri breaks his silence over Red Bull F1 transfer rumours

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 09:58
FIA declares rain hazard for F1 Canadian Grand Prix today

FIA declares rain hazard for F1 Canadian Grand Prix today

  • Today 09:15
F1 News Today: FIA investigate Lewis Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'

F1 News Today: FIA investigate Lewis Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'

  • Today 07:45
Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history

Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history

  • 1 hour ago
F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home

F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

12:57
Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history
11:58
Oscar Piastri breaks his silence over Red Bull F1 transfer rumours
10:56
F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home
09:58
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
09:35
The F1 Canadian Grand Prix has a new start time today
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

9 minutes ago
Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history

1 hour ago
F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home Alain Prost

F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home

3 hours ago
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied Canadian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Today 09:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x