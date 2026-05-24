F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Here's how you can watch the F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix today (Sunday, May 24) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for FREE.

The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix will take place two hours later than it has done in previous years, with the new start time given to prevent a clash with another iconic race taking place today - the Indy 500.

George Russell bounced back from a difficult weekend in Miami with the sprint race win on Saturday, while team-mate Kimi Antonelli lost second place to Lando Norris and finished third.

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As a result heading into Sunday's Grand Prix, Russell slashed Antonelli's lead in the championship to 18 points.

Here's how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix wherever you are!

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When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 24) at 16:00 local time (ET) and 21:00 (BST)

Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Grand Prix - Sunday, May 24, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 16:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 21:00 Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 22:00 Sunday United States (CT) 15:00 Sunday United States (PT) 13:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 17:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 04:00 Monday Australia (ACT) 05:30 Monday Australia (AET) 06:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 14:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 05:00 Monday China (CST) 04:00 Monday South Africa (SAST) 22:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 23:00 Sunday India (IST) 01:30 Monday Singapore (SGT) 04:00 Monday Turkey (TRT) 23:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 00:00 Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 23:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada* RDS, TSN, CTV and Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* = Viewers in Canada can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on CTV (English-language channel) and Noovo (French-language channel) live and for free.

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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